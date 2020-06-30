Couple tries to buy gun in north St. Louis, seller uses it to rob them

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man and woman went to buy a gun, and the seller ended up using it to rob them.
At around 9 p.m. on Monday, police received a call for a hold up in the area of Cora and St. Ferdinand Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both 20 years old.
They told police they met two men in the 4500 block of Maffitt Avenue to buy a gun. During the transaction, one of the men pointed the gun at them and robbed them.
The victims gave the suspects a phone, money and keys to their car. Then, they ran away from the area and called police.
The victims were not injured in this incident.
More Local News
- Man standing on sidewalk with 2 children injured in drive-by shooting in north St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis named in list of top 100 hospitals
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis hosting free virtual summer camp
- Cardinals employee tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 people injured in double shooting near Washington University's north campus
- 4 people arrested after protest in Florissant