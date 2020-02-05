Court docs: Drunk driver crashes into U City police officer during pursuit

“Both the defendant’s car and the police car suffered massive damage,” the responding officer said in court documents. The officer was injured in the crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man has been charged with driving while drunk, leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into an officer’s car, injuring him.

University City police said officers responded to the area of Olive and Meyer for the report of a shooting Thursday. When they pulled up, they noticed a red pickup truck take off. Officers tried to pull over the driver – identified as Marvin Lewis – but they said he refused to stop, sped through neighborhood streets and broke the law several times during the pursuit.

Police said at one point, Lewis drove through a stop sign and crashed into a University City police officer’s vehicle, injuring the officer who was inside.

“Both the defendant’s car and the police car suffered massive damage,” the responding officer said in court documents.

The damage didn’t stop Lewis though, police said. He kept driving and eventually bailed out of the car and ran off. Officers were able to take him into custody.

While being questioned, police said Lewis admitted to drinking earlier in the day. When he refused a breath test, officers got a warrant to take a blood sample.

Lewis, 37, was charged with DWI with physical injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.

His bond was set at $15,000, cash only.