Court docs: Webster Groves man used kitchen knife in fatal stabbing

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been charged in the death of a man Saturday in Webster Groves.
Webster Groves police officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Newport Avenue for a report of domestic violence. They arrived to find a man stabbed to death.
The victim was later identified as Kevin Nentwig, according to charging documents.
According to court documents, a witness saw Ryne Dobson, 21, holding the murder weapon immediately after the murder. The weapon was described as an 8-inch kitchen knife.
Dobson was taken into custody at the scene.
According to Webster Groves police officer, Dobson “made multiple spontaneous statements admitting his guilt.”
Dobson was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $1 million.
