Crash on Interstate 170 involved person of interest in Normandy homicide, Major Case Squad says

A spokesman said the driver of the car was being sought as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting in Normandy over the weekend.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 170 near the Ladue exit was related to a homicide investigation out of Normandy, a Major Case Squad spokesman said.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. and resulted in a white BMW flipping and coming to a stop in the grass along the right side of the westbound lanes.

The crash closed two westbound lanes, but those lanes have since reopened.

Scott Stephens, a public information officer for the Major Case Squad, said the driver of the car was being sought as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting in Normandy over the weekend.

Formal charges have not been applied for in connection with this case.

Officers with the Normandy Police Department were sent to the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Sunday. Once there, officers found a man with what looked like a gunshot wound, a statement from the Major Case Squad said.

The Normandy Police Department requested the Major Case Squad be activated.

Investigators said the victim was killed in what looked like a homicide.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Misean Hines.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 866-371-8477, or by using the free CrimeStoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

Anonymous tips about unsolved crimes could earn tipsters a cash reward of up to $2,000.