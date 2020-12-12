Reward offered for information about crash that killed police sergeant

Police are looking for information about the stolen car that was involved in the crash that killed Sgt. Herschel Turner

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There is a $5,000 reward for information about the people inside a stolen car that was involved in the crash that killed a Moline Acres police sergeant last week.

CrimeStoppers is offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the crash that killed Sgt. Herschel Turner last weekend.

Turner was assisting a Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer at a traffic stop near the intersection of Chambers Road and Lance Drive when his car was struck. Police said the car that struck Turner's police vehicle was reported stolen and was fleeing from another officer with the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department who was trying to run the car's plates.

Turner was not in his car at the time of the crash, but the officer who was trying to run the stolen car's plates hit Turner while Turner was standing in the grass nearby. Turner was rushed to the hospital where he died Saturday.

CrimeStoppers said the stolen car was a silver 2015 Nissan Sentra with Missouri license plates TB4L1Z. The car continued to flee after the crash and was found abandoned on the side of Chambers Road just west of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Turner, 54, was a father and husband.

He served north county communities for 22 years as a police officer and had been with the Moline Acres Police Department since 2015.