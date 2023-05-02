Crawford County man accused of molesting student while driving school bus

Police said the video showed the girl sitting on James Philpot's knee while he was driving the bus last week.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A bus driver for the Bourbon School System was charged with child molestation Tuesday after police said he molested a student last week.

James Philpot, 73, was charged Tuesday after police said he molested a 7-year-old girl on April 27 and 28 while he was driving the school bus.

According to the probable cause statement, the police were called after the girl said Philpot put his hand down her pants multiple times while he was driving the bus.

The girl told her mother that Philpot rubbed her vagina, according to the probable cause statement. The mother inspected the girl and found injuries associated with the alleged incident.

According to charging documents, video from the bus showed the girl sitting on Philpot's leg while the bus is in motion. Police said the video shows Philpot's hand wrapped around the girl, but his hand is not visible in the video.

Police said the video also shows Philpot bringing his hand up to his nose after the victim got up to get off the bus. They said it also shows him kissing the girl on the mouth before she gets off the bus.

During an interview with police in which Philpot was read his Miranda Rights, Philpot said the girl told him her leg was hurting on Thursday, so he rubbed her leg. He told police he rubbed the girl's stomach the next day after she said it was hurting.

When police asked if his hand was inside the waistband of her pants, Philpot said it was. When asked if he touched the girl's vagina, he said he did not remember and if he did, it was an accident because of the roughness of the road.

Philpot was taken into custody Monday and placed on a 24-hour hold while the prosecutor reviewed the case. Charges were issued on Tuesday.

In a message, Superintendent Kyle Gibbs said the district is cooperating with the investigation and Philpot was placed on leave pending a review by him and the board of education.