Barricade situation in Crawford County after suspect fires shots at deputies

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect inside a home started shooting at deputies and is now barricaded inside.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A developing situation is underway in Crawford County, Missouri, where law enforcement said a suspect has fired shots at deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene in the area of Valleyside Road, which is south of Steelville.

In an update shared at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect inside a home started shooting at deputies. The suspect is the only person inside the residence and is barricaded inside, refusing to come out.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area while the scene is still active. The sheriff’s office called it an isolated incident but said access to the area will be restricted.

No other details about the disturbance or what led deputies to the scene have been released.