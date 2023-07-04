Suspect in April shooting outside Jet's Pizza in Creve Coeur in custody

Azar Thompson was taken into custody by the United States Marshal's Service.

Example video title will go here for this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The suspect in a shooting outside a Jet's Pizza in Creve Coeur is in custody more than a month after at-large warrants were issued for his arrest.

The Creve Coeur Police Department announced Thursday that Azar Thompson was taken into custody by the United States Marshal's Service. He is charged with one count each of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.

Editor's note: The above video was published on April 7.

Police said Thompson and an acquaintance met on April 7 outside of a Jet's Pizza on Olive Boulevard near Mason Road. The pair got into an argument, at which point police said Thompson shot the man and then drove away in a car.

Witnesses told police they heard two or three shots at about 2:15 p.m. The victim ran to a Dierbergs grocery store across the street, where employees called 911. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Thompson is being held at the Madison County Illinois Jail Division pending extradition hearings.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.