MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — It's Christmas time and shoppers are scurrying about, either buying belated gifts or they'll soon be returning them.

Bad guys are out there, too.

"Anything you can do to bring attention to the situation is extremely good," said Mike Barbieri, a professional safety expert with Global Intelligence Consultants in Clayton.

Barbieri has a list of safety tips for holiday shoppers.

It's after Maplewood police say three men approached a Walmart worker from behind punched, kicked and knocked her to the ground as she walked to her car in the store's parking lot.

The would-be carjackers tried to steal the woman's car, but she foiled their plan when she kept pressing the alarm button on her key fob.

"I want them to know to look at the surroundings where they are," said Mike Barbieri.

That's the first thing Barbieri wants shoppers on the go this holiday season to remember.

"To be cognizant of what's going on around you is probably the most important thing," added Barbieri.

And for those many cell phone carrying shoppers?

"The worst thing you can do is play with your phone because that's what most people do. They come out of a store and say 'Oh I just left Macy's or whatever,' and they're not looking where they're going. That's a big mistake," said the Clayton safety consultant.

Barbieri also recommends that shoppers, particularly women, always been in defense mode.

Something as simple as your keys can protect you.

Woman's key fob foils carjacking attempt outside Maplewood Walmart MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - A woman was beaten and nearly had her car stolen while walking in the Maplewood Walmart parking lot Sunday. The panic button on her key fob foiled the suspects' whole plot. The woman told Maplewood police detectives that she was leaving work at Walmart just after midnight Sunday when three men came up to her from behind.

"It's a good idea to keep a key in between your fingers and hold on to it just in case someone approaches you and you have to jab them to protect yourself," said Mike.

He also says for just $20 you can buy a "monkey ball."

"It's wrapped with jump cord. It's an effective weapon that's been around for a long time. Perfectly legal," we're told.

"I always carry my key defensively in my hand. I also keep my wallet wrapped on a small hook around my wrist," said a 21-year-old, safety-conscious Savannah Barton.

Barton says when she's out shopping she also carries a taser.

"I really just do my best to stay aware," said Savannah Barton.

"I also heard about what happened to that Walmart worker and I was sad about it. That's why I don't tend to go out late at night," said shopper, Joyce Calloway.

Meantime, the Walmart worker suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Maplewood police are still looking for the three men who attacked her.

RELATED: Two men shot, one fatally on Cahokia street

RELATED: Man uses Tinder to lure victims and steal their cars in St. Louis County

RELATED: Woman’s key fob foils carjacking attempt outside Maplewood Walmart

RELATED: St. Louis homicide total reaches 193 for 2019