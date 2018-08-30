ST. LOUIS — A man was attacked inside a Soulard home in the middle of the morning, and people in the neighborhood think it's part of a much larger crime spree.

Neighbors who live on Menard Street between Russell and Victor said over the past few weeks someone has been terrorizing their neighborhood. People in the area believe a group of teens has been trying to break into their homes, cars and businesses.

Terri Hoffman said he and his family have lived in Soulard for several decades.

“We've lived here for 37 years, and, like I mentioned, we've seen peaks and valleys in crime,” Hoffman said.

However, Tuesday morning just before 8, Hoffman said he experienced that crime first hand when he caught people trying to steal from one of his properties.

“I unlocked the door and on the other side of that door was danger. There was one gentleman right about where the pocket doors are and another gentleman near the back door," Hoffman said.

He said man near the back door immediately ran out but the other wouldn’t leave without a fight.

"He punched me in the face and knocked me down, I got up a second time chased him again. He punched me in the face again knocked me down a second time, and by the second time I was down that’s when he made his exit out the rear door," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said both men were holding several items to steal from the home. However, they dropped most of the stuff after the scuffle, but they got away with an iPod and a few other things.

"This was the last thing I was expecting when I was planning on coming over here for about 30 seconds to grab a few things and head back out," Hoffman said.

This type of crime has been an issue all over the area. A local business on the street said they've had things stolen from there business several times in the past few weeks. As a result, police are planning to increase patrols in the area.

