ST. LOUIS — New surveillance video shows the man wanted for shooting and killing a Dollar General employee during an attempted robbery earlier this month.

Police released the video in hopes that someone recognizes the man. He is still wanted for first-degree murder.

The video shows the suspect walking into the north St. Louis store with the gun in his hand. He pointed it at several people before firing one shot, killing the store worker.

The gun was silver and black and had an extended magazine on it. The man was wearing a navy blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a red baseball hat underneath.

Officers responded to the Dollar General at 4038 N. Grand Boulevard on Thursday, November 1 at 1:10 p.m. They found the victim dead at the scene. He was identified as 42-year-old Robert Woods.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers and Dollar General are both offering rewards totaling $15,000.

This Dollar General has been robbed 11 times since 2014.

