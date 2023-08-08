CrimeStoppers still seeking leads in unsolved homicide cases spanning back years

If you have any information that would help in any of these open and unsolved cases, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. All tips are anonymous.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers, a non-profit organization, is still seeking information leading to a break in a number of open and unsolved homicide cases dating as far back as the early 2000s.

CrimeStoppers posted victim bulletins on its Twitter page highlighting homicides that occurred in the month of August, spanning from 2008 to 2021.

Matthew Walsh was returning home from work on Aug. 31, 2008, when he parked his car in the 3700 block of French Avenue and heard an argument happening in the street in the city's Carondelet neighborhood. Three or four gunshots rang out and a car sped off. Walsh was found shot in his car with the engine still running.

DonVeion Williams was shot on Aug. 8, 2011, He was driving his Chevy Monte Carlo westbound on West Florissant Street in the Jennings neighborhood when someone shot him from outside of his car. Williams crashed into two other cars and then stopped at a red light at North Kingshighway. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

There were two shootings that happened nearly a week apart in August 2012 alone.

Bryant Carruth, 38, was shot and killed on Aug. 6, 2012, after a home invasion involving several suspects. The incident happened in the 10000 block of Trask in Dellwood, Missouri.

Rapp Chairs was shot while riding in a car on Aug. 13, 2012, near 7th and St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis, Illinois. The shooter is believed to have driven off in a light-colored truck traveling northbound on Broadway from 3rd Street toward the Eads Bridge.

Antione McKenney was shot to death on Aug. 15, 2014, on the MetroLink train tracks, near the intersection of 59th Street and Summit Avenue in East St. Louis, Illinois.

There were about five open or unsolved homicide investigations within the month of August 2015 alone.

Sherraine "Rain G" House was shot several times on Aug. 6, 2015, in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of North 22nd Street in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Kadesha Dawson or “KayKay” was found in the rear alley on Aug. 2, 2015, in the 5900 block of Era Avenue, shot multiple times in the driver’s seat of a Pontiac Grand Prix. The Pontiac was in a park with the engine running when an officer with St. Louis police arrived on the scene.

Two people were shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Aug. 13, 2015, in the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue near North Pointe. Whitney Brown was shot in her torso and Devon Fletcher was shot in his abdomen. The drive-by suspects were allegedly driving a pickup truck.

Alan Roach, 57, was shot during a robbery that happened on Aug. 20, 2015, at the Montgomery Auto Repair shop in the 1900 block of Washington Street. The robbery suspect got away in a dark-colored Acura MDX.

Paulette Reid was found dead on her porch on Aug. 12, 2015, in the 4500 block of Labadie Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood with gunshot wounds to her torso.

There were two homicide cases left unsolved from Aug. 16, 2016.

Christopher Cooper was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a laundromat after being shot in his car outside the building in the 8800 block of Broadway Avenue in St. Louis City.

Erol Cizmo, 29, was found in his car with gunshot wounds in the 9400 block of South Broadway Avenue.

Alexis Winston was shot during a home invasion on Aug. 8, 2017, in the 1200 block of Market Street in St. Louis City.

Joe Anna Soptic was found on Aug. 31, 2019, in the 2700 block of Belt Avenue with gunshot wounds near a burning car near the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Victrail Mora was shot on a street curb on Aug. 12, 2020, in the 2800 block of Gamble Avenue, blocks away from Gamble Park in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Corey Heidelberg was shot and killed on Aug. 1, 2021, while standing near the entrance of a Crown Food Mart in the 1400 block of Kinghighway in Washington Park, Illinois.

Quentin “Q” Randolph was found on Aug. 31 shot on the back porch of a home in the 6100 block of Evergreen Berkeley, Missouri. The year of this homicide case was not provided in the victim’s bulletin.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are offered for Information leading to a felony homicide arrest.

