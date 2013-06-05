The criminal past of South Carolina couple accused of St. Louis County murders

He has a history of domestic assault, she has traffic tickets, according to court records obtained by the I-Team

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police believe Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson murdered two people in St. Louis County Saturday during robbery attempts, and the I-Team is learning more about their criminal histories.

Online court records show a series of charges and convictions for Terry, which range from property damage, domestic assault, drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon.

Tyler Terry

July 15, 2018: Pleads guilty to “unlawful communication” and “malicious injury to property” in Chester County, South Carolina. He later attempted to appeal.

Jan. 31, 2020: Sentenced in North Carolina for carrying a concealed weapon on Dec. 26, 2019 and assaulting a woman on Christmas Day 2019.

Aug. 25, 2020: Indicted on a domestic violence charge in Chester County. He posted a $20,000 bond on Aug. 7, 2020. The case is still pending.

Sept. 1, 2020: Terry’s status changed to parole absconder after being booked on Jan. 27, 2020 and released to supervised custody.

March 10, 2021: Charged with driving without a license in Horry County, South Carolina. The judge found Terry guilty at a bench trial and fined him $232, which records show he has not paid.

March 31, 2021: Arrested for third-degree domestic violence and drug possession in Horry County. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served on April 9.

Adrienne Simpson

June 5, 2013: Stop sign ticket

Sept. 11, 2013: Seatbelt ticket

March 24, 2016: Seatbelt ticket

May 18, 2021: Ticketed for failure to stop for a blue light, bond set at $2,500 with a first appearance set for July 29, 2021.