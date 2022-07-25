Man dies after being shot in head near city-county border

Police said the man, who they estimated was in his 30s, was barely conscious and barely breathing when officers found him.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a man near the city-county border Monday evening.

Police in St. Louis and St. Louis County responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

St. Louis police said the man, who they estimated was in his 30s, was barely conscious and barely breathing when officers found him. St. Louis County police said he died from his injuries a short time later.

The shooting happened in Jennings, so the investigation is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department. The department said its Crimes Against Persons detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 and ask to speak with investigators. Anonymous tips can also be reported to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

No other information has been provided.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html