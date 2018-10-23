ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The Cub Scout den leader arrested and charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy is now facing new allegations.

Matthew C. Baker, 48, was charged Monday with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old.

In a press conference, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said a second victim came forward to police Tuesday morning to report an incident that happened several months ago. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, said Baker molested her in his home.

He also said two more potential victims were talking with police while the press conference was ongoing.

Baker, who was released after posting $50,000 bail Monday, was taken back into custody Tuesday. His new bond was set at $500,000.

Lohmar said he would not be surprised if more victims came forward. Anyone with information is asked to call The Child Center at 636-332-0545 or the O'Fallon Police Department at 636-379-5678.

© 2018 KSDK