CUBA, Mo. — A man was airlifted to the hospital after police said he rammed a police car with a stolen truck and was shot by an officer in Cuba, Missouri, Monday morning.

Police said the man was initially taken into custody at around 7:30 after he was discovered unconscious in a car on the parking lot of Cuba Schools. Police said they found suspected drugs and a firearm in the car and took him in for questioning.

After police talked with him, they took him outside and planned to take him to jail. Police said while they were outside, the man was able to get away from officers and run away.

They said he found a truck that was left running in a nearby driveway and jumped behind the wheel. An officer pulled up in a squad car behind the truck to block the way, but the man rammed the police car with the truck.

Police said the officers feared for their lives, so they shot the suspect. He was subdued by officers before being flown to St. Louis for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to investigate the incident.