CUBA, Mo. — A police officer was injured Saturday afternoon while responding to a call for a domestic disturbance in Cuba, Missouri.
Police said a suspect shot the officer in the leg. The officer fatally shot the suspect.
The officer is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect died at the scene.
Police expected to release more information later Saturday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
