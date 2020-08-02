CUBA, Mo. — A police officer was injured Saturday afternoon while responding to a call for a domestic disturbance in Cuba, Missouri.

Police said a suspect shot the officer in the leg. The officer fatally shot the suspect.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect died at the scene.

Police expected to release more information later Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

St. Louis ambulance involved in drive-by shooting ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Fire Department ambulance was involved in a drive-by shooting in the city's Carr Square neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Cass Ave. St. Louis police said a person inside an SUV began shooting at a white pickup truck, which then hit the ambulance head-on.

