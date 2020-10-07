Man cut on shoulder during protest outside St. Louis City Hall

During the protest, protesters painted “RESIGN LYDA RESIGN” on Tucker Boulevard right outside city hall

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was cut during a protest outside St. Louis City Hall Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., police received a call for a cutting after a 59-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a large laceration to his shoulder.

The victim told police he was at the protest when he was attacked by a man, possibly in his 40s, who was also attending the protest. After the cutting, the suspect threw the victim's tent into the street, according to the police report.

Witnesses took the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Protesters have been gathering outside city hall off and on since Wednesday.

Several other protests have happened over the last two weeks since Mayor Lyda Krewson read the names and addresses of people who called on the city to defund police.

Thursday night, Protesters painted “RESIGN LYDA RESIGN” on Tucker Boulevard right outside city hall. City crews were seen early Friday morning trying to scrub the letters off the street.