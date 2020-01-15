ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for two men police said pulled a 79-year-old woman out of her car and tried to drive off with it Wednesday morning.

Police said the attempted carjacking happened at around 10:40 near the intersection of Laclede and North Taylor Avenues. Police said the suspects pulled the woman out of her 2014 Toyota Prius and tried to drive off.

Police said the suspects couldn't figure out how to work the car, so they jumped back out of the car and ran off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

