ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fast food restaurant in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood was robbed Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Burger King in the 5000 block of Delmar Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m.

Two men wearing all black and ski masks went in with guns and said they were robbing the store. They got away with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

On March 8, the KFC nearby was robbed at gunpoint by two men wearing surgical masks and latex gloves. Police haven’t said if the two robberies are connected.

