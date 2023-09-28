Trial date set for Daniel Riley, the man accused of causing crash that wounded Janae Edmondson

Riley has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a crash that critically injured the out-of-town teenager.

ST. LOUIS — A trial date has been set for Daniel Riley, the man accused of causing a crash while violating house arrest that resulted in an out-of-town teenager losing her legs.

Riley's jury trial is set for March 4, 2024, at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Riley will be tried on several charges related to the Feb. 18 crash that wounded Janae Edmondson: one count each of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and operating a vehicle without a valid license, and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Riley pleaded not guilty in April to all charges.

Edmondson, then 17, was in town from Tennessee with her parents for a volleyball tournament when police said Riley was speeding downtown, lost control and hit her and other cars. Edmondson, a multi-sport athlete who had just signed with a college to play volleyball in the fall, lost both of her legs.

5 On Your Side reported Riley was supposed to be on house arrest for a 2020 armed robbery case at the time of the crash. He violated the terms of that house arrest more than 90 times before he allegedly struck Edmondson, and prosecutors never filed a motion to revoke his bond.

Riley’s case sparked controversy for the office of then-St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. She resigned months later after mounting pressure, including contempt of court hearings, staff resignations, and a quo warranto case filed against her by the Missouri attorney general.