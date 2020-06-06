Funeral arrangements announced for retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn

Dorn was killed on Tuesday outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry as looters broke into the business

ST. LOUIS — The retired St. Louis police captain who was killed by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop will be laid to rest June 10.

A public visitation will be held for David Dorn on Tuesday, June 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at 915 North Taylor Avenue.

A private funeral for family, dignitaries and police personnel will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at the Saint Louis Friendly Temple at 5553 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Dorn will be buried following the funeral at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis.

Flowers can be sent to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on the day of visitation. If you want to give money, the family is asking to donate to CrimeStoppers, BackStoppers or to by going to this link.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings will be mandatory at the visitation and funeral and social distancing will be required.

Dorn was killed on Tuesday outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry as looters broke into the business.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrived to find the 77-year-old lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Dorn had been working as a security guard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released new surveillance video in the hopes of catching the shooter.

The reward from CrimeStoppers for information that leads to an arrest in the murder now stands at up to $46,000.