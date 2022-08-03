Dawan Ferguson convicted of child molestation following murder conviction

St. Louis County jury deliberated for three hours before finding Ferguson guilty of sex crimes

CLAYTON, Mo. — Dawan Ferguson is a convicted murderer. Now, he’s a convicted child rapist.

A St. Louis County jury found Ferguson guilty of two counts of statutory rape, two counts of sodomy, and one count of child molestation for the sexual abuse of two of his ex-wife’s relatives – one of them, a 13-year-old girl who had his child.

Ferguson was convicted of the death of his son, Christian Ferguson, last month.

In this case, Ferguson took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, telling jurors the child found a used condom and used it to impregnate herself.

The victim took the stand Tuesday, saying the abuse took place over a decade and began when she was 11 years old.

The charges he was convicted of are tied to incidents that happened in 2000, 2008 and 2010.

In 2003, Ferguson claimed his 9-year-old special needs son, Christian Ferguson, was kidnapped after thieves stole his car while his son was inside.

The child suffered from a metabolic disorder that hindered the boy's ability to process protein. Without his medicine, doctors said he wouldn’t survive beyond 48 hours.

Christian’s body has never been found.

Prosecutors from St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office charged him in 2019 with the murder.

Jurors convicted him of first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence without the chance for parole.