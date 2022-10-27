Popular Soulard sports bar broken into again

Security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time in six months, vandals have hit DB’s Sports Bar.

According to owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Gibson, who has co-owned the bar for 15 years, recently voiced his concerns over the rising crime in Soulard.

Security cameras outside of DB’s have captured 47 car break-ins this year alone.

In the past 15 years, Gibson said the business has been broken into five times with four instances occurring in the past six months.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gibson said he has noticed the disturbing trend.

“Our place has been broken into three times now,” Gibson said earlier this month. “Since Jan. 1, we’ve recorded 46 car break-ins around our property."

Gibson has taken steps to try and protect his patrons by adding security cameras and signs around his property.

“We had to hire another security guard just to strictly watch our parking lot,” said Gibson. “We try to encourage all customers to park out back, we need just help all around."