DE SOTO, Mo. — A De Soto man is accused of dismembering his dog while it was still alive.

Kaleb Douglas Reynolds is charged with animal abuse and armed criminal action in the incident that took place on Feb. 17 in the 500 block of Donna Drive in De Soto.

The 18-year-old told a Jefferson County detective he went to his home and became agitated and angry about his relationship with his mother and girlfriend, according to court documents. The detective said he admitted to having a “hot rail” of meth, which made him even more enraged.

Reynolds told the detective his dog started jumping on his repeatedly, escalating his situation. So, he went to the backyard, grabbed a sword-type machete and violently hit and cut his dog, according to the Jefferson County detective. The court document stated Reynolds dismembered his dog inside the house “in a raged manner.”

He’s then accused of leaving the dog for his mother to find later.

Online court records do not indicate what the bond is for Reynolds.

Latest local headlines: