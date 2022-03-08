1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse

Video from the scene showed nearly two dozen evidence markers on the ground as officers investigated. Officers were also focusing on the crashed car.

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.

One of the victims died from his injuries and the other was conscious and breathing while being treated by first responders.

Police have not provided any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

