Woman shot, killed late Tuesday night in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — A shooting Tuesday night in Bellefontaine Neighbors left one woman dead.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Bellefontaine Neighbors officers responded to the shooting at about 10:50 p.m. in the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive. A woman was found inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, who police have not yet identified, was taken to an area hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Bellefontaine Neighbors officers requested St. Louis County police assume responsibility for the investigation, which revealed the shooting occurred as a result of an altercation between individuals who knew each other, county police said.

The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.