Man shot, killed Thursday in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — A shooting in Cahokia Heights left one man dead early Thursday morning.

Officers responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday to a call regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of St. Rose Lane, according to Cahokia Heights police. There, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in a yard.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police had not yet identified the victim as of Friday morning, and the shooting remained under investigation.

