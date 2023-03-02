1 fatally shot Wednesday night in Ferguson, suspect remains at large

Ferguson police said they were still searching for a suspect Thursday.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A shooting in Ferguson left one person dead Wednesday night, and police were still searching for a suspect Thursday morning.

According to the Ferguson Police Department, officers responded at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a person down near Coppercreek Road.

When they arrived, police said they found an unresponsive person, who appeared to be shot, lying down on the ground alongside a building in the 9400 block of Coppercreek Road.

The victim, who remained unidentified by police Thursday, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation revealed the shooting wasn't random because the victim was shot by an acquaintance who ran from the scene.

Area canvassing for the suspect was unsuccessful, and the Ferguson Detective Bureau was following up on leads in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information related to the deadly shooting should contact the Ferguson Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-522-3100.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.