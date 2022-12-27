Gunman sought in Christmas Eve shooting that left Metro East teen dead

Anyone with information or doorbell video from the area is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4277.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — The Major Case Squad is investigating after a teenager was shot to death in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve.

Capt. Brian Koberna, the deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said Cahokia Heights police officers were called just before noon on Saturday for a report of a dead person near Fall Street and Richard Drive. When officers arrived in the area, they found 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot to death.

The Major Case Squad was called in to handle the investigation. Anyone with information or doorbell video from the area is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4277.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.