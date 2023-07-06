Deadly shooting early Wednesday near Soulard nightclub

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday outside of a club on South 7th Street.

ST. LOUIS — One person died early Wednesday morning after a shooting near a nightclub in St. Louis' Soulard neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, park rangers on regular patrol at Soulard Park heard gunshots ring out just after 12:30 a.m. near South 7th Street and South Broadway.

Police said an officer arrived at the scene on South 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened outside of a nightclub, but there was no immediate indication that the shooting was connected to the business, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, the victim was not yet identified, and there was no word on whether any arrests had been made.

