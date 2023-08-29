Woman fatally shot Monday night in north St. Louis County

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Whisper Lake Drive.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died Monday night after a shooting in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. Responding officers found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Tuesday morning. No other information was available about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the deadly shooting, contact St. Louis County investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.