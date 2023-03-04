Police find man dead Sunday just blocks away from north St. Louis school

A man was found dead just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday blocks away from Hickey Elementary School.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead late Sunday night in north St. Louis, just blocks away from Hickey Elementary School.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrived at about 11:30 p.m. at the 3000 block of Marcus Avenue and found a shooting victim who was unconscious and not breathing.

The Homicide Division was requested to take over the investigation.

There was no word on the victim's identity or whether a suspect was in custody as of Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.