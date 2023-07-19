1 dead after Tuesday night shooting in Overland

The Major Case Squad was activated for a homicide that took place at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Baltimore Avenue.

OVERLAND, Mo. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Overland.

Overland Police Captain Jim Morgan told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of Baltimore Avenue. Officers discovered a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was shot multiple times. He died as a result of his injuries.

Police had not yet identified the victim.

The shooting was being investigated as a homicide, and the Major Case Squad was activated, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, no suspects were in custody.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.