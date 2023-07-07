Arrest made, charges issued in deadly shooting near QuikTrip in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An arrest has been made and charges have been issued in connection to a deadly shooting near a QuikTrip gas station in south St. Louis earlier this month.
St. Louis Police Sergeant Charles Wall said investigators with St. Louis police arrested Mohamed Abdi Saturday for his role in the incident. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges against Abdi for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Abdi remains in custody without bond.
Editorial Note: The video above is from July 7, 2023.
St. Louis police said the shooting happened near a QuikTrip on the 4100 block of Gravois Avenue in the early morning hours of July 7. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim shot in the neck and head.
The victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived.
On Saturday, police identified the shooting victim as 52-year-old Jametric Steele from East St. Louis.
This is the second deadly shooting near the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street in the first week of July.
