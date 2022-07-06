Police investigating deadly shooting in south St. Louis Wednesday evening

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Pestalozzi Street and Gravois Avenue at around 5:30.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a male victim was shot and killed in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a male victim was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Pestalozzi Street and Gravois Avenue in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Police said he was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived and he died from his injuries a short time later.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

