ST. LOUIS — A Joe-K Used Cars employee was charged Friday with skimming cash from payments that customers thought would go toward the cars they bought from the dealership.

40-year-old Shervae Bright is charged with one felony count of stealing $25,000 or more.

The charging documents estimate that Bright stole $89,000 in all while working at the dealership on Manchester Avenue, starting in 2018.

The owner of Joe-K Used Cars, Joe Kaminski, said that customers don't need to worry whether their accounts have been shorted in the process. All the customer cash has been accounted for.

Kaminsky said that he can't comment on an ongoing investigation. He did share that internal accounting controls caught the skimming scheme. The charging document says that when Kaminsky confronted Bright about the discrepancy, she confessed.

A St. Louis circuit court judge issued an at-large warrant for Bright on Friday with a $20,000 cash-only bond.

