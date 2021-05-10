Death investigation underway after person found dead in car in East St. Louis

A person was found dead early Monday morning inside a parked car near State and 23rd Streets

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police is investigating a death in East St. Louis. A handful of ISP investigators spent several hours near State and 23rd streets canvassing the area and taking pictures of a dark-colored vehicle with its passenger side door open.

Police on scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that a person was found deceased inside the vehicle. Officers would not say how the person died.

ISP investigators placed an evidence marker on the ground near the passenger side door and were measuring the distance between the car and the curb.

A hearse arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and the body was removed from the vehicle about an hour later. By 6:30 a.m., the car was towed and the scene was cleared by police.