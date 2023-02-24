Suspect in St. Louis homicide arrested in Harvey, Illinois

St. Louis police announced Friday that they worked with U.S. Marshals to find and arrest a 53-year-old suspect in Harvey, Illinois.

Jeffery Avant of East St. Louis was shot on the afternoon of Dec. 29 in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue. Officers arrived to find the 35-year-old inside a home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Avant was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was being held Friday at a U.S. Marshals detention facility awaiting extradition to St. Louis.

