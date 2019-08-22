OXFORD, Miss — Brandon Theesfeld made a brief court appearance in Mississippi Thursday morning.

Theesfeld’s defense counsel withdrew their request for a bond hearing and asked for him to have a psychological evaluation.

Theesfeld’s lawyer was originally expected to ask for "reasonable bond" in the Aug. 22 court hearing.

He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Ally Kostial in July. Her body was found about 20 miles from the Ole Miss campus. The autopsy showed she died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. Kostial is from the St. Louis area and graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.

Friends described Kostial as sweet and genuine and said she always had a smile on her face.

Kostial’s family and friends were in court and all wore pink. According to NBC-Affiliate WMC, Kostial’s cousin read a family statement in court.

Theesfeld was also a student at Ole Miss in the School of Business Administration, but has since been suspended from the school. He is originally from Texas.

In July, Theesfeld’s father released the following statement to reports,

“I know my son is innocent. And I have reasons to believe that I can’t share anything now. But I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.”

