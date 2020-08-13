Delivery driver’s car stolen outside police station in Richmond Heights

The suspect was released from jail minutes before the car was stolen

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A delivery driver’s car was stolen outside of the Richmond Heights Police Department, and the suspect was released from jail just minutes before.

The delivery driver was dropping food off at the station and left his car unlocked and running, according to a tweet from Richmond Heights police.

“A delivery driver dropping food off at our station left their vehicle unlocked and running, probably thinking to themselves, ‘What kind of fool steals a car off of a heavily-surveilled police station parking lot?’” the tweet read. “The answer ... my dear residents, would be a fool who was released from our jail by another agency minutes before.”

Police said after stealing the car, the suspect crashed into one of their employee’s parked cars while getting away.

The stolen car was recovered later.

The department also said this week there have been nine reports of vehicles that were either stolen or rifled through.