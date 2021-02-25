Delivery driver carjacked in south St. Louis

The Door Dash driver was not injured during the incident

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a delivery driver was carjacked in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

At around 7:20 p.m., St. Louis police responded to Itaska Street and South Broadway for a report of a carjacking. This is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, told officers he was making a delivery for Door Dash when the suspect asked to meet him in an alley near Itaska and Nebraska to get the food. Once the victim was there, he said the suspect took out a gun and told the victim to get out of his car.

The suspect got into the victim’s 2010 Ford Escape and drove away from the area with the victim’s phone and jacket still inside the car.

The victim was not injured during this incident.

St. Louis police also are investigating another recent carjacking that involved a delivery driver in south city.

At around 3 p.m. on Feb. 14, St. Louis police were called to the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Shaw for a carjacking. The victim, a 26-year-old man, told officers he got out of his car and left it running while he delivered an Uber Eats order.

The victim said he saw a blue sedan with two men inside drive up to the driver’s side of his car, a 2020 Acura TLX. Two white sedans also pulled up behind his car.

The victim said one of the passengers in the blue sedan got into his car. He tried to stop the suspect by standing in front of his car when he was threatened with a gun. The suspect also drove forward and hit the victim with his own car.