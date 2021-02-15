Delivery driver carjacked, hit with his own car in south St. Louis

The victim was delivering an Uber Eats order in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood when he was carjacked

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a delivery driver was carjacked and hit with his own car over the weekend in south St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.

At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, St. Louis police were called to the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue for a carjacking. The victim, a 26-year-old man, told officers he got out of his car and left it running while he delivered an Uber Eats order.

The victim said he saw a blue sedan with two men inside drive up to the driver’s side of his car, a 2020 Acura TLX. Two white sedans also pulled up behind his car.

The victim said one of the passengers in the blue sedan got into his car. He tried to stop the suspect by standing in front of his car when he was threatened with a gun. The suspect also drove forward and hit the victim with his own car.