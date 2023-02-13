Amazon driver robbed Sunday in St. Louis

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Clara Avenue for an armed robbery.

ST. LOUIS — An Amazon delivery driver was robbed Sunday morning in St. Louis' Debaliviere Place neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Clara Avenue for an armed robbery.

A 28-year-old female was making a delivery when the suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, according to police.

The suspect took her car keys and entered her 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. He then left the scene.

The suspect was described as a male in his late teens to early 20s wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing.

Police said the car was located traveling in north St. Louis and officers began to pursue the car. The pursuit ended at the intersection of North Broadway and John Avenue where four unknown subjects fled on foot, according to police.

Two subjects were taken into custody after the pursuit. Police did not provide information regarding the other two subjects.

The St. Louis Police Department is investigating.