2 St. Louis delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents

The armed robberies occurred in St. Louis' Central West End and North Hampton neighborhoods.

ST. LOUIS — Two delivery drivers were robbed in separate events this past week in St. Louis.

The first incident occurred at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Boyle Avenue and West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End neighborhood.

A man was delivering food for Uber Eats to a man at the location when a second man pushed him to the ground from behind. The man he was delivering food to ran away on foot while the victim stood up and turned around.

The second man pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at the victim, demanding his car keys, according to the St. Louis police report. The victim gave his keys to the man, and he then drove away. He was last seen going eastbound on Lindell Boulevard from Boyle Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

A second incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Pernod in the North Hampton neighborhood.

The victim stated he was leaving his place of work to make a delivery when he saw a white Chevy Malibu make a U-turn and follow him, according to the St. Louis police report.

When the victim parked to make the delivery, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, police said. The victim gave the suspect the food he was delivering and $20.

The suspect then left in the same vehicle and last seen traveling eastbound on Pernod.

The investigation is ongoing.