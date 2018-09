ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after Cricket Wireless in Dellwood was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at the store on 10006 West Florissant Wednesday evening. A man walked in and demanded an employee to open the register. An unknown amount of cash was taken.

Anyone with information should contact the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374.

