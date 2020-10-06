Man found dead in car in St. Louis County, Major Case Squad investigating

The call came in as a car in a yard. Officers arrived to find a man dead behind the driver’s seat

DELLWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been activated to help investigate a homicide in north St. Louis County.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the North County Police Cooperative were sent to the 1000 block of Keelen in Dellwood. The call came in as a car in a yard. Officers arrived to find a man dead behind the driver’s seat.

Police said they know who the man is, but they will not release his name at this time while officers still work to notify his family members.

Several investigators with the Major Case Squad are working with the North County Police Co-op in tracking down leads in the case.

The Major Case Squad asks that anyone with information that would assist in the solving of this crime call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or directly at 314-427-8000.