Police investigating after car stolen using fender bender scheme on Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a person had their car stolen after a minor rear-end crash at the intersection on the Delmar Loop.

A security alert from the Washington University police department said the incident happened at the intersection of Skinker and Delmar boulevards at around 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

While stopped at the light, the driver said someone bumped into the back of their car. The person pulled over, and as they exited their vehicle, a person in the other car pushed them out of the way and stole their car.

No weapons were used, and no one was injured in the incident.

Both cars were last seen heading east on Delmar Boulevard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

Florissant Police warned drivers about a similar auto theft scheme that starts with a fender bender earlier this week.

Police said there's been a few auto thefts that start out with a car bumping into the back of another vehicle. Per usual, both parties got out to inspect the damage. While that's going on, someone from the second vehicle hops out and steals the victim's vehicle.

"Well you have a million things going through your mind, it doesn't happen often," Officer Steven Michael said.

Police recommend the following if you feel uncomfortable or uneasy during an accident:

• Stay in your car with the door locked

• Call 911

• If you can, take a picture or note the make, model and license plate number of the vehicle that hit you and the driver's description

• If the vehicle leaves the scene, note which direction it traveled

• Note anything unique about the vehicle, cracked windshield, missing hubcaps, bumper stickers or any other damage