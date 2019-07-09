ST. LOUIS — Two different groups of protesters took to the streets Friday demanding answers in the police-involved shooting death of Terry Tillman near the St. Louis Galleria.

The shooting happened last Saturday when an officer inside the mall saw a gun sticking out of Tillman's waistband.

When the officer told him about the mall's no-gun policy, police say Tillman ran.

The chase went to the parking structure on top of the nearby Simmons bank. Tillman raised his gun, police said, and that's when a Richmond Heights Police officer shot him several times, killing him.

Protesters said that after six days, they feel police aren't giving them enough information.

Investigators said their preliminary review shows Tillman raised his gun moments before the officer opened fire, and Tillman was only shot in the front torso, not in the back.

St. Louis County police said they understand the public's need for information, but since they need to review 158 surveillance cameras, it's going to take some more time.

On Monday, two people were arrested at another protest at the Galleria over Tillman's death.

