PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies are looking for a man they said jumped out of a car and ran off after police found drugs in his car during a search Tuesday morning.

Phelps County Sheriff's Deputies said they pulled over Gabriel Montano and his passenger at around 8:35 along I-44 in Phelps County. During the stop, deputies said they found a reason to search the car and discovered suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Montano ran off before deputies could arrest him, and they haven't been able to find him.

Deputies said he is about 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds with numerous tattoos on his arms. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark sweatshirt and a multi-colored T-shirt. He was last seen running along Doolittle Outer Road north of I-44.

Deputies said he may be armed. Anyone with information is asked to call Rolla Central Communications at 573-308-1213 or 911.